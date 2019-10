A male suspect has been arrested following a domestic complaint in which the male allegedly threatened a female with a firearm at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday near the Dollar General in Bear Lake Township, according to Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan.

O’Hagan stated that schools in the area were placed in secure mode throughout the incident.

The male suspect was taken into custody at 11:29 a.m.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and more information will be released as it becomes available.