The Ludington man who crashed his pickup truck into a tree while reportedly fleeing police March 20 was arraigned in 79th District Court.

Michael Allen Alexander, 24, 308 E. Court St., Apt. 1, was arraigned on charges of fleeing police third degree, knowingly assaulting a pregnant individual and domestic violence. His bond was set at $10,000 and a probable cause hearing was set for April 11.

The incident occurred March 20, when police were dispatched to a report of domestic assault at an apartment complex off Nelson Street, according to the Ludington Police Department.

Chief Mark Barnett said the victim of the assault left the Nelson Street apartment and went to a relative’s house in the 800 block of North James Street. Alexander went to the house on North James Street and was trying to enter the home, according to police.

When police arrived, Alexander got in his truck and drove north on James Street at a speed estimated at 45 mph, according to police. He then crossed to the west side of the street and struck the tree in the 900 block of North James Street.

The Ludington Fire Department, Life EMS and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash. Alexander was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters, who used the Jaws of Life.

Alexander was airlifted to a Spectrum Health hospital in Grand Rapids, and at the time he was listed in serious condition. He was present in court for his arraignment, according to Magistrate Patricia Baker.