Manistee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Traeger recently graduated from Drug Recognition Expert Training (DRE), according to Sheriff John O’Hagan.

Drug Recognition Expert is an advanced training for highly motivated law enforcement officers who are active in OWI enforcement. Not everyone who applies for the training is accepted.

The steering committee reviews applications and selects qualified applicants. The program was developed to enhance the officer’s ability to identify, evaluate and document suspected drug impairment.

DRE students learn of the different drug categories, human physiology and the signs and symptoms as they relate to the drug-impaired driver. Students also learn to conduct a standardized and systematic 12-step evaluation of a drug-impaired driver and determine the category of drugs most likely causing impairment.

DRE includes three phases: Phase 1 and 2 were two weeks of classroom and hands-on instruction in Auburn Hills; and Phase 3 involved 40 hours of Field Training Certification in Phoenix, Arizona, where officers were required to perform evaluations on subjects known to be under the influence of drugs or drug and alcohol combinations.

Deputy Traeger has 11 years of law enforcement experience, including the last two years with the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. He joins about 160 other Drug Recognition Experts in the State of Michigan

The training program was completely funded with reimbursement from the Office of Highway & Safety Planning (OHSP).