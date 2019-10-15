Parents of students attending Mason County Central Schools are reminded that on Friday, Oct. 18 students will attend school in the morning only. Staff will be participating in professional development activities during the afternoon.

Sack lunches will be available for students to take home. Dismissal for Scottville Elementary will be at 11:20 a.m. and all other buildings will dismiss at 11:30.

Plan for students who ride buses to arrive home approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes earlier than on a normal day.

Parents are encouraged to download the MCC app to receive future notifications of school day events. Contact your child’s school for assistance.