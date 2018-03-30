News Release

Sheriff Kim C. Cole

MCSO ACTIVITY REPORT FOR 03/29/2018:

03/29 @ 5:50 PM Bond Violation arrest, MCSO (City of Ludington), 52 year-old Ludington man was arrested on a bond violation

03/29 @ 11:08 PM Warrant arrest, 1500 block of W. Countyline Rd (Grant Township), 34 year-old Manistee woman was arrested on three outstanding warrants out of Manistee County following a 911 call to a residence reporting a disturbance

Tags