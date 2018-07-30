News Release

Sheriff Kim C. Cole

MCSO ACTIVITY REPORT FOR THE WEEKEND OF 07/27/2018 thru 07/29/2018:

07/27 @ 1:46 AM Assist to Ludington State Park and EMS, Ludington State Park (Hamlin Township), reported as intoxicated, unconscious person within the State Park. Case closed, assistance given

07/27 @ 8:03 PM Gas drive off ($24.02), 9300 block of N. US31—Forest Trail Service (Grant Township)

07/27 @ 8:07 PM Larceny, Martin Ave (Branch Township), victim noticed a mirror missing from his residence. Case remains under investigation

07/27 @ 12:56 PM Retail fraud, 5600 block of W. US10—Wesco East Gate (Pere Marquette Township), a warrant is being requested for an 18 year-old Ludington man following the reported theft of numerous items

07/27 @ 9:37 PM Revoke Ops arrest, US10 & Benson (Branch Township), 30 year-old Fountain woman was arrested following a traffic stop

07/28 @ 8:55 AM Car/Deer crash, no injury, Campbell south of Dewey (Sheridan Township)

07/28 @ 10:23 AM 2-vehicle crash, no injury, Pere Marquette Hwy & Chauvez (Pere Marquette Township)

07/28 @ 10:44 AM Gas drive off ($47.90), 400 block of E. US10—Scottville EZ Mart (Custer Township)

07/28 @ 11:18 AM No Ops-Never Applied (citation issued), Chauvez & Appleton (Riverton Township), 22 year-old Ludington man was cited following a traffic stop

07/28 @ 12:31 PM Gas drive off ($14.91), 5400 block of W. US10—Airport EZ Mart (Pere Marquette Township)

07/28 @ 12:33 PM DWLS 1st (citation issued), S/B US31 near Chauvez (Pere Marquette Township), 33 year-old Ludington man was cited following a traffic stop

07/28 @ 12:40 PM Gas drive off ($51.49), 5400 block of W. US10—Airport EZ Mart (Pere Marquette Township)

07/28 @ 1:57 PM Car/Deer crash, no injury, M-116 near Lincolnwood (Hamlin Township)

07/28 @ 3:13 PM Warrant arrest, US10 & Custer (Village of Custer), 29 year-old Norton Shores man was arrested on an outstanding Ottawa County FOC warrant following a traffic stop

07/28 @ 3:54 PM Larceny (16’ antique farming disk), 1600 block of N. Custer Rd (Custer Township)

07/28 @ 7:51 PM Domestic Violence arrest, US10 & Pere Marquette Hwy (Pere Marquette Township), 30 year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested following a 911 call reporting a disturbance

07/28 @ 11:00 PM 1-vehicle crash, no injury, Sugar Grove west of Campbell (Sheridan Township)

07/29 @ 4:02 AM DWLS 2nd arrest, US10 & Pere Marquette Hwy (Pere Marquette Township), 59 year-old Ludington man was arrested following a traffic stop

07/29 @ 8:07 AM Probation violation arrest, 100 block of E. State St. (City of Scottville), 27 year-old Scottville man was arrested on a probation violation

07/29 @ 8:40 AM Alarm activation, 5000 block of W. US10 (Pere Marquette Township)

07/29 @ 10:04 AM Warrant arrest, 100 block of E. State St. (City of Scottville), 20 year-old Manton woman was arrested on an outstanding FTA warrant out of Newaygo County

07/29 @ 5:39 PM 2-vehicle crash, no injury, Lakeshore & Orchard (Pere Marquette Township)

07/29 @ 7:15 PM OWI w/High BAC (.21) arrest, Pere Marquette Hwy & Sixth (Pere Marquette Township), 28 year-old Ludington man was arrested after a deputy clocked the suspect vehicle traveling at 86 MPH on Pere Marquette Hwy near the twin bridges south of Conrad Rd

07/29 @ 8:05 PM 2-vehicle crash, no injury, Dewey & Taylor (Sheridan Township)

07/29 @ 10:00 PM Car/Deer crash, no injury, US10 & Gordon (Amber Township)