Michael James McDonald, 83, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018 at his home in Ludington.

Michael was born on Dec. 18, 1934 in Grand Rapids, the son of James and Kathryn (Lynch) McDonald. He graduated from St. Simon Catholic School in 1953 and attended Dunwoody Baking School.

While he was in high school, Michael worked on the carferry, where he met Ellamae Reid. They were married on June 19, 1954, honoring the Lord their entire 64 years of marriage.

Michael and Ellamae owned and operated McDonald’s Bakery. He finally retired in 2016, after 65 years of dedicated service.

He was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church, the Ludington Fire Department, Mason County Historical Society, and a Life Member of Elks and Eagles. Michael was also a member of Knights of Columbus, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, a past president of the Optimist Club, an active Sea Scout leader, and built homes for Habitat for Humanity.

With all of his time spent volunteering, he still found time to study the history of the Great Lakes ships, especially the ships that past in front of his home on Lake Michigan.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Ellamae McDonald; sons, Michael (Terry) McDonald, Shawn

(Marilyn) McDonald, and Kevin (Julie) McDonald; grandchildren, Seumas McDonald, Ashley (Adam)

Sheren, Justin (Misty) McDonald, Joe (Jenna) McDonald, Jon (Roxanne) McDonald, Chris McDonald,

Morgan (Ben) Paety, and Ryan McDonald; great-grandchildren, Lawson and Brantley Sheren, Lauren,

Robin, Everlee, Oliver, and Rylee McDonald, Aiden and Jaxon Saucedo, and Henryk Paety.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, James and Kathryn McDonald; and his son, Bryan Berry McDonald.

A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with the Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to LAC Education Foundation, Salvation Army, Ludington Fire Department, or Hospice of Michigan.

Please share your photos and fond memories of Michael at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.