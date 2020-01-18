MANISTEE — Convicted thief of prepaid funeral funds Denis Johnson could receive a delayed sentence in March so that he will have time to pay back his victims, a spokesman for the State of Michigan Attorney General’s office said on Friday.
Johnson, 69, the long-time manager of the Johnson Funeral Home in Manistee, pleaded guilty Monday “as charged” to four counts of funeral contracts conversion. Each of the four counts carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and/or a $5,000 fine. He was set to go to trial on March 4, but he will now be sentenced — possibly to a delayed sentence — on March 16.
“Our concern is to make sure (all) the victims are made whole (of the funds taken from them),” said Ryan Jarvi, a press secretary with the State of Michigan Attorney General’s office in Lansing. “We’re probably talking a delayed sentence, so he will have the time to pay that back.”
