MANISTEE — Convicted thief of prepaid funeral funds Denis Johnson could receive a delayed sentence in March so that he will have time to pay back his victims, a spokesman for the State of Michigan Attorney General’s office said on Friday.

Johnson, 69, the long-time manager of the Johnson Funeral Home in Manistee, pleaded guilty Monday “as charged” to four counts of funeral contracts conversion. Each of the four counts carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and/or a $5,000 fine. He was set to go to trial on March 4, but he will now be sentenced — possibly to a delayed sentence — on March 16.

“Our concern is to make sure (all) the victims are made whole (of the funds taken from them),” said Ryan Jarvi, a press secretary with the State of Michigan Attorney General’s office in Lansing. “We’re probably talking a delayed sentence, so he will have the time to pay that back.”

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.