Blustery winds, cold and then some rain didn’t dampen the mood or the spirits of those who attended the Aglow on the Avenue parade and Christmas tree lighting Saturday night in downtown Ludington.
“We’re cold and wet, but that’s OK. As always, we had a fantastic parade,” said Jen Tooman, downtown Ludington marketing and communications director.
The parade featured about 30 entrants, from local beauty queens to pets with lights to the Mason County Road Commission having a plow decked out with lights. The ball for the 11th annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop cruised past, a little more than a month from when it returns for its big event.
The parade was wrapped up by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
Once the parade passed by the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street, Noah Tooman pressed the button to light up the Christmas tree in the James Street Plaza.
Jen Tooman was glad that both Logan and Carter Hargreaves played a holiday song once the tree was lit on their trumpet and trombone — in the rain.