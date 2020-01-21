The annual competition to have a living space transformed is back, and applications are being sought for the Ludington Daily News’ Room Redo.
The Daily News is working with the team at Cottage Works, owned by Dann and Julie Van Dyke, again this year. This will be the fourth year the newspaper has worked on the Room Redo project with Cottage, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.
“We are so excited to bring this project to our customers year after year,” said Ludington Daily News project coordinator and marketing consultant Shelley Kovar. “We are always amazed at the transformation.”
Applications for Room Redo have appeared in the print edition of the Daily News, including today’s edition on page B6, and they’re available online at www.ludingtondailynews.com, also. The deadline is Saturday, Feb. 1, for those seeking up to $2,000 in renovations and decorations thanks to the carpentry and interior design staff involved in the project.
Any construction work will be overseen by Cottage Works’ Dann Van Dyke and his crew, while Julie Van Dyke will provide home design and decoration advice. Rounding out the team is Sue Pohl, an experienced interior designer with an expertise in staging and home accessories.
The team will have one addition for 2020, too, with one of this year’s sponsors.
Room Redo is also sponsored by Sherwin Williams, Skoog Heating & Cooling, Ludington Paint & Glass, Harbor Flooring, Carter Lumber, Premier Heating & Cooling and Birch Michigan. Birch Michigan’s Niki Breazeale is part of the interior design team for Room Redo this year.
Breazeale is the co-owner of Birch Michigan and Pentwater Candle Company. She has seven years of interior design experience after working in marketing, publicity and production in the music and television industry. Breazeale said she has a passion for curating unique and hard-to-find goods for the home, and taking simple spaces and changing them to inviting places for her clients.
Last year, Kathy and Gary Andersen had their living room renovated. The project included opening up the living room to incorporate the dining area and a sitting area. Color was added to the room to help brighten it up.