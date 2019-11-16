The Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education will consider three action items all tied to the bond issue that was passed by voters earlier in 2019 during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s administration office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
The board will hear reports on an independent third-party property appraisal in relation to three of the elementary school buildings. It will also consider a traffic impact study for the new elementary school on Bryant Road.
Additionally, the timber that is slated to be harvested from the new school’s site has a bid up for approval.
