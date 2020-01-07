Area schools were placed on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning while Mason County Sheriff's deputies searched for a 46-year-old Manistee man that had threatened to kill his family.
A deputy on routine patrol spotted a man matching the description of the subject around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 10 near Nick's Truck Parts in Amber Township. When approached by the deputy, the man took off on foot running south.
He was taken into custody around 9 a.m. at the Scottville Wesco gas station after he was spotted by another deputy patrolling the area in an unmarked car, according to Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole said that officers set up a safe perimeter around Wesco before going inside to approach him.
"When he was approached by deputies, he was non-confrontational, was cooperative and taken into custody without incident," Cole said.
It is not known how the man got to Scottville.
The man was transported by deputies to Spectrum Health Ludington for further evaluation, the sheriff stated. There were no weapons involved in the incident.
Cole said Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch was notified by the man's family after they received a call from him in which he threatened to kill them. Although the family also resides in Manistee County, they told dispatch that he had called them on his cell phone and that they believed the call was placed from Mason County.
The lockdown on the schools was lifted shortly after the man was taken into custody.