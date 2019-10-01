BEAR LAKE — A 24-year-old Bear Lake man was apprehended by deputies of the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning following an incident that included putting a nearby school district in “secure mode.”
Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan stated in a release that a 19-year-old Manistee woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend threatened to kill her. Deputies went to a residence near the Dollar General in Bear Lake Township.
“She told investigators that he went to his vehicle during the argument, obtained a gun and fired it,” O’Hagan stated. “The victim feared he was coming after her and her children — ages 3 and 21 months old — as they ran for safety.”
O’Hagan stated that the school was put “into secure mode” as deputies searched to locate the Bear Lake man.
Once deputies located him, he initially refused to come out of his residence to be interviewed.
“After brief conversations with Central Dispatch and command staff via telephone, the suspect surrendered without incident,” O’Hagan stated. “During an interview, the suspect admitted to firing two rounds into the ground with (an) M-4 style weapon. Search warrants have been obtained to locate that weapon.”
O’Hagan said the Bear Lake man is lodged in the Manistee County Jail, and has yet to be arraigned. He stated the man will face multiple charges including felonious assault and felony firearm possession. The case remains under investigation.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, Manistee Police Department, Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department Natural of Resources and the U.S. Forestry Service.