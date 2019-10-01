Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. High 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.