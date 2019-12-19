Trisha and Joshua Armstrong of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Abigail Virginia Armstrong, on Dec. 19, 2019, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 21°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 21°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 08:16:40 AM
- Sunset: 05:09:54 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
Do you plan to make a New Year's Resolution?
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.