Autumn and Elijah VanDusen of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Ada Claire VanDusen, Nov. 16, 2019, at the couple’s home.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 72%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:50:33 AM
- Sunset: 05:13:04 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.