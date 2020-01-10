Jessica McDonald and Victor Perreca of Scottville announce the birth of a daughter, Amora Lynn Perreca, Jan. 20, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Amora Lynn Perreca
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 08:19:16 AM
- Sunset: 05:28:14 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 2.1 mi
Today
Windy early. Snow showers, especially in the morning. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially in the evening. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO THREE TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED. NORTHEAST WINDS WILL GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN. * WHEN...THROUGH 10 AM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE LIKELY DUE TO THE ICE. TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO BLOWING SNOW AND FALLING TEMPERATURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 14mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.57 mi
Wind: NNE @ 17mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: NNE @ 20mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.08 mi
Wind: NNE @ 21mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.21 mi
Wind: NNE @ 21mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.44 mi
Wind: NNE @ 19mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 18mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.82 mi
Wind: NNE @ 17mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 17mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 17mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 17mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 16mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
Have you kept your New Year's resolution?
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.