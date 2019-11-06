Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.