Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.