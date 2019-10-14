Amanda Koning (DeRooy) and Ryan Koning of Navarre, Florida, announce the birth of a son, Atlas William Koning, Oct. 02, 2019 at Santa Rosa Medical Group in Milton, Florida. Atlas at birth weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Siblings are Aurora and Kaleesi Koning, 2 years old. Grandparents are Michael and Debbie DeRooy of Allegan, and Doug and Paula Koning of Byron Center. Great-grandparents are Mary Lou DeRooy of Ludington, Ray and Betty Edel of Scottville, and Arthur and Betty Decker of Cass City.
