Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.