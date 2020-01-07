Travis and Elizabeth Boerema of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announce the birth if a son, Harlan Lee Boerema, on Dec.10, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Gerrie Boerema of Scottville. Maternal grandparents are Marty and Laura Visser of Grand Rapids. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
