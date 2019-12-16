Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.