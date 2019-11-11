Jaycie Selby and Michael Coverdale of Scottville announce the birth of a son, Johnathan Michael Coverdale, Nov. 2, 2019 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Tags
AH
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 5°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 18 mph
- Wind Chill: 5°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:36:15 AM
- Sunset: 05:22:41 PM
- Dew Point: 15°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Tonight
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High 29F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW. LOCALIZED ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE FOOT. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. THIS COULD LEAD TO SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW. * WHERE...MASON AND OCEANA COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME VERY DIFFICULT, WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITIES POSSIBLE AT TIMES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE IN THE LUDINGTON AREA TONIGHT, AND WILL ALSO IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WAS LOCATED IN THE LUDINGTON AREA AT 9 PM MONDAY BUT WILL SHIFT INLAND LATER TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY. EXPECT WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.14 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.14 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.13 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.12 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.12 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 85% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.07 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.07 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
Who's going to win the big football game?
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.