Deborah Lancour and Brian Anthony of Fountain announce the birth of a son, Joseph Alexander Anthony, Nov. 10, 2019 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Tags
AH
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 17°
- Heat Index: 26°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 17°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:34:58 AM
- Sunset: 05:23:42 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Periods of snow. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW DEVELOPING AFTER 4 PM. LOCALIZED ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE FOOT. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. THIS COULD LEAD TO SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW. * WHERE...MASON AND OCEANA COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME VERY DIFFICULT, WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITIES POSSIBLE AT TIMES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE, AS WELL AS THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WAS JUST OFFSHORE OF LUDINGTON AT NOON MONDAY. AS NORTHEAST WINDS SHIFT TO A MORE NORTHERLY DIRECTION, THAT BAND WILL COME ONSHORE AFTER 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.42 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.37 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.22 mi
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 79% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.6 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
Who's going to win the big football game?
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.