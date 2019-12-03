Avery and Rachel Watts of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, announce the birth of a daughter, Lily Grace Watts, Dec. 1, 2019, at Greisinger Bloomberg Hospital in in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Julie Watts of Montandon, Pennsylvania. Maternal grandparents are Gordon and Janet Brown of Ludington.
