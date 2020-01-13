Sandra Jensen and Cameron Renwick of Irons announce the birth of a son, Luke Daniel Renwick, Jan. 10, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Luke Daniel Renwick
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
