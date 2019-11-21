Today

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.