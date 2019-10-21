Amber Wait McElroy and Ryan Russell of Custer announce the birth of a daughter, Magnolia June Russell, Oct. 13, 2019 at Transitions Women’s Wellness Center in Manistee. Magnolia at birth weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Crystal and Alvin Ross of Branch. Great-grandparents are Jewel and Lester Pitcher of Branch. Sibling is Coraline Russell, age 5.
AH
