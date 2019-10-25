Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Chance of a morning shower. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 51F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.