Sonny and Mara Lynn Castro Delgado of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Marianna Elena Leona Castro on Oct. 25, 2019 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Marianna Elena Leona Castro
- Riley Kelley
- Updated
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 08:13:52 AM
- Sunset: 06:44:39 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Tomorrow
Chance of a morning shower. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 51F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
Will you give out candy on Halloween?
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.