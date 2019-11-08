Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.