Michael and Amanda Fort of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Micah Anne Fort, Nov. 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Hackley Campus in Muskegon. Paternal grandparents are John and Penny Fort of Ford Lake and maternal grandparents are Dan and Kathy Griffith of Ludington.
