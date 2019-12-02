Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.