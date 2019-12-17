Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.