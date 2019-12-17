Charles and Ona Spaniola of Seattle, Washington, announce the birth of a son, Nicholas Clem Spaniola, born Dec. 10, 2019 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Pat Spaniola of Ludington and maternal grandparents are Al and Irene Johnson of Scottville.
Nicholas Clem Spaniola
- Riley Kelley
-
- Updated
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
