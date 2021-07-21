Ludington Optimists to sell walking tacos Rhythm & Dunes
The Optimist Club of Ludington will be selling its walking tacos at the Rhythm & Dunes concerts this Saturday and next Saturday at Waterfront Park.
Recently, during the Fourth of July Freedom Festival, the Optimists sold Sanders brats and hot dogs.
Money from these events will go to support the youth of Mason County and the Childhood Cancer Campaign. Some of the projects that the Optimists support throughout the year include the OSCAR Reading program, the Ludington High School Senior Prom, LHS Student of the Month luncheons, college scholarships, a chess tournament, and DHS Foster Kids Christmas presents, to name a few.
There are many fundraising activities throughout the year. After the Rhythm & Dunes concerts will be the Gold Coast Art Fair in August. The club hopes to get back to meeting on a regular basis in the Fall. For more information about the club, visit the Optimist Club of Ludington’s Facebook page.
Library to offer bug-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch.
The activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, it’s all about bees and other bugs. Packets will include materials for scavenger hunts and bee crafts.
Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials for a whole family to enjoy.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about bees and other pollinators. Learn how bugs help shape our world. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
Road closure on West First Street now underway
West First Street between South Amber Road and South Gordon Road in Amber Township is now closed for ditching/undercut work in the roadway.
The project is scheduled to finish on July 28. The distance of closure will be 1/2 mile. Barricades will be located at each intersections of First Street and Amber Road and First Street and Gordon Road.
Women Who Care to meet Aug. 3
The Women Who Care of Mason County will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington.