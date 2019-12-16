Slick pathways were lit with festive decorations, colorful lights and warm fires burned as community members strolled the Historic White Pine Village as part of the weekend’s two-day event.
White Pine Christmas event at White Pine Village has hosted it’s second annual event.
Michelle DeKuiper, White Pine Village site manager, said she was unsure how the slick roads and icy weather would impact Saturday’s participation.
“We had 160 people on Friday night, which was more than expected, since it was expanded over two days," she said.
