The sanctuary was nearly overflowing for the first of two candlelight services Tuesday afternoon at Radiant Church in Ludington.
And soon after, the same could be said for the basement there for the community dinner.
“Last year, we served just shy of 500. Some of that was here, some three-fourths of that here, and the rest was delivered throughout the Mason County area,” said Radiant Church Rev. Jerry Theis. “We don’t know the numbers will be, but we think it will be someplace in that range.”
