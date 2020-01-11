The Ludington City Council will be looking to set a pair of public hearings during its next regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the municipal building.

If approved, one hearing will be for a proposed application of a Michigan Community Development Block Grant for the North James Street/Legacy Plaza. The other hearing will be for a proposed application for a grant through the same office for downtown rental rehabilitation.

Both hearings would be scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10.

