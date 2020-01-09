Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. RAIN TRANSITIONING TO AN ICY MIX IS POSSIBLE IN SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF MICHIGAN. AN ICY MIX TRANSITIONING TO SNOW IS POSSIBLE IN CENTRAL PORTIONS OF MICHIGAN. SNOW, SLEET, AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS MAY BE SIGNIFICANT. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE LIKELY DUE TO THE ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL ON SATURDAY MAY BECOME VERY DIFFICULT AND MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION. IF YOU OWN A GENERATOR, NOW IS THE TIME TO ENSURE YOU HAVE FUEL. &&