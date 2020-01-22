Connexion Point hosted an open house Sunday afternoon at a men’s recovery home that will be called The Boon House.
“We have a community of recovery, and this house is a small example of that,” said Dr. Michelle Kuster, president and executive director of Connexion Point, a local substance abuse recovery and treatment organization. “The project certainly would not be possible without the unending hours of our board of directors who desire to help those who continue to (work toward) recovery.”
The home was named for Mark Boon, who is on the board of Connexion Point, but has shown his desire to help other in several ways, according to Dr. Kuster.
“There is no one person who is deeper rooted in this community than Mark Boon,” said fellow Connexion Point board member and now retired Ludington Police Officer Tony Kuster, Dr. Kuster’s husband. “He works with every high-risk kid in the county. … He offers this community unending time, passion and compassion.”
