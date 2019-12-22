COPEMISH — A 29-year-old Copemish man is dead after he allegedly broke into a Copemish home and assaulted the occupants with a knife.
According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, Nathan Reed allegedly forced his way into a home at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on First Street in Copemish that were occupied by a man and woman while brandishing a knife.
A struggle ensued, according to the release, and one of the occupants retrieved a firearm and shot Reed. Reed died at the scene from the gunshot injuries. The female occupant was treated at the scene for a minor head injury and released. The male occupant was uninjured.
The state police stated that the reason for Reed to break into the home is unknown, and it is believed all of the individuals involved were strangers.
The incident is still under investigation.
The Michigan State Police was assisted by both the Manistee and Benzie counties sheriff’s offices, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers and North Flight EMS.