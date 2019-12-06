Mason County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Brandon Coughlan and Matthew Warmuskerken received $500 checks as Deputies of the Year through a program and fund set up through the Community Foundation of Mason County.
The awards were presented at the Rotary Club of Ludington Thursday noon luncheon meeting by Undersheriff Derrek Wilson, standing in for Sheriff Kim Cole who was in Lansing for a meeting.
“I’m super proud of everybody in our office,” Wilson said. “There are a million police officers in the United States, and for whatever reason we ended up with the best of the best in little ol’ Mason County, Michigan, and I truly mean that. These guys come to work. They don’t complain. They do what they’re supposed to do and they truly have a passion for giving back to their communities.
“And they do it all for very little money. So, when an award like this for $500 comes up, you’d be amazed home much this money means to their families right before Christmas, so again thank you.”
