Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. High 28F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.