Mason County wasn’t left unscathed by a winter storm that swept across the state with several inches of snow and cold temperatures Monday, Tuesday and into today.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were many vehicles left abandoned on secondary roads east of Stiles Road overnight from Monday into Tuesday.
Three snowfall reports in Mason County showed a range of 9.3 inches of snow to 12 inches in a 24-hour period into early Tuesday morning. The report of 12 inches of snow was 2 miles southeast of Scottville.
Another reporting station had a 24-hour measure of 10 inches of snow at 10:20 p.m. Monday 6 miles south of Scottville near South Scottville Road. The 9.3-inch reading was 7 miles north-northwest of Scottville at 5 a.m. Tuesday off of North Stiles Road.
Not only was the snow a bit of a shock for this time of year, but so was the cold. The National Weather Service was expecting record cold highs on Tuesday from Grand Rapids to Lansing, with some of those records nearly 100 years old.
As people were waking up today, the forecast was for wind chills to be around 9 degrees in Ludington from the service.
“Record cold temperatures will be possible (Wednesday) morning with lows ranging from 5 to 15 degrees. Wind chills will therefore be between 5-below to 10-below zero,” the service stated on its website Tuesday afternoon. “Frostbite can occur within 20 to 30 minutes for exposed skin, so stay bundled up if you’re out and about tomorrow morning.”
In a summary of weather events for lower Michigan, the weather service stated that, while the temperatures measured during the early week’s snowfall are not uncommon for winter, “experiencing such conditions in early November is unusual.”
The National Weather Service predicted 3 to 6 inches more snow starting this afternoon and into Thursday morning. It also predicted poor visibility because of blowing snow near Lake Michigan and poor driving conditions.
The reduced visibility has made for hazardous driving conditions, and several vehicle crashes in the area on Monday and Tuesday. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight vehicle crashes at locations throughout the county on Monday, and Ludington Police responded to four. Vehicle crashes continued Tuesday, including a vehicle rollover on Darr Road.
The National Weather Service encourages people today to “cover form head to toe, including hats and gloves” as they face what could be record low temperatures for the date.