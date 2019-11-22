Dozens and dozens of green, gray, baby blue, orange and more knit hats were displayed on a few tables Thursday at the Ludington Area Senior Center, part of the roughly 250 hats that the center’s Crafts and Laughs Group will be donating to the Mitten Tree.
The group of about 12 women meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon to share in crafting and enjoy one another’s company. Some of their husbands come along for moral support, too.
“We do a lot of different crafts. We made 50 baby blankets for West Shore (Family Support),” said Mary McDonald, a member of the group.
The group started out small, but has grown. Members of the group include Idy Kiser, Jean Kobylecky, Della Alles, Cyndi Scott, Elizabeth Morrison, Maureen Leigh, Paddy Higgins, Darlene Dacey, Patty Perez, Rachel O’Heren and McDonald. And with it, so have the laughs and the amount of things they’ve accomplished together.
