U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charlie T. Cressell graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, air force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Cressell is the son of Suzanne and brother of Brandi Cressell of Ludington and brother of Kyli Cressell of Scottville. He is a 2016 graduate of Ludington High School.