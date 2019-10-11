David Joseph Wildfong, 44, of Scottville, will serve between two and 15 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) involving a 13- to 15-year-old minor, according to records from 51st Circuit Court.
Wildfong was transported on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to a state prison in Jackson after reporting to Mason County Jail on Oct. 4, where he served two days and received two days’ jail credit.
He received the prison sentence on Sept. 23 after pleading no contest during an Aug. 18 re-arraignment, according to court records.
The sentencing follows a March 6 arrest, which was followed by a March 7 arraignment in 79th District Court.
Court records state that he was lodged in the Mason County Jail at the time. He posted bond on April 24.
Wildfong was also charged with fourth-degree CSC, which was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
Third-degree CSC is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment, and fourth-degree CSC is a high-court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years imprisonment.
Wildfong has to pay $1,683.93 in fines and costs.