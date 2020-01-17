Most, if not all, cases of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated or operating under the influence in Mason County won’t be affected by an investigation by the Michigan State Police into its breathalyzer supplier, Intoximeters.
The Associated Press reported that the state police began a fraud investigation into the St. Louis-based Intoximeters, which supplies the Datamaster DMT breath alcohol testing, after evidence was revealed that the company Intoximeters allegedly falsified records and misrepresented the devices’ accuracy
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said the sheriff’s office took its Datamaster DMT testing device out of service on Jan. 10 after receiving notification from the state police. However, its use overall declined before then.
“For the past year or so, arresting officers have been obtaining blood samples from alleged intoxicated drivers, either under the implied consent law or by search warrant, and having the blood samples analyzed at the state police crime lab,” Spaniola said. “This has been done in order to identify substances other than alcohol, which are known to affect a person’s ability to drive and would be prohibited under the operating-while-intoxicated statute.
“So I believe that the impact of this issue in Mason County will be slight to none.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.