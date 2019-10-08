MANISTEE — A mother and daughter from Kaleva are facing charges of animal cruelty in Manistee County.
Manistee County Undersheriff Kenneth Falk stated in a press release that his office arrested the pair in connection with an incident on Sept. 26 in Marilla Township.
It was initially reported as being in Maple Grove Township.
“A 27-year-old Kaleva resident, along with her mother, a 61-year-old Kaleva resident, were lodged in the Manistee County Jail,” Falk stated in the release.
Photos and names of both people were not released because Falk stated the pair were not arraigned.
However, both subjects bonded out of jail, he stated, and their next scheduled court appearance for their arraignment is Oct. 23 in 85th District Court in Manistee County.
Falk told the Daily News that the pair had a $5,000 cash or 10-percent surety bond.
The pair posted the money to be released from jail prior to their arraignment.
Falk stated that Manistee County Prosecutor Jason Haag was charging each woman with a felony count of abandoning or cruelty to 10 or more but fewer than 25 animals. If convicted, each person could face four years in prison, a $5,000 fine, up to 50 hours of community service or any combination of those penalties.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division received a tip on Sept. 26 about the case.
Animal control, along with a deputy from the sheriff’s office, found 29 husky and husky-mix dogs inside the residence and a pole barn.
“The investigation revealed the animals were aged from 9 years old to 4 months old. (They) were lying, eating and sleeping in feces and urine on the concrete floor of the pole barn,” Falk stated. “Numerous animals had stained, dirty and matted hair from the living conditions.
“All 29 dogs were taken from the scene.”
The Daily News reached out to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office to ask why the charges are for more than 10 but less than 25 animals, while there 29 dogs recovered.
The prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the discrepancy between the proposed charges and the number of animals recovered.
Manistee County Animal Control was assisted at the scene by Homeward Bound Animal Shelter, according to the release.