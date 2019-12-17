SHERMAN TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Hart Post is still investigating a two-vehicle crash from Monday night that involved a Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas said a 31-year-old Ludington man was arrested for driving with a suspended license following the report of the crash at 5:04 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Fountain Road in Sherman Township.
Thomas said the report by his department was not complete Tuesday, including what caused the crash or the name of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved.
The initial report indicated both the Ludington man and the deputy suffered minor injuries as the result of the accident.