SHERMAN TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a 26-year-old Fountain man Tuesday and he was lodged in the jail on charges of breaking and entering, trespass and a bond violation, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Deputies, including K9 Diego, assisted in arresting the Fountain man.
Deputies initially responded to a report of an attempted break-in at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of N. U.S. 31 in Sherman Township. Deputies met with the homeowner, “who reported seeing a male prowling around their vehicle and outbuildings.”
A second person approached deputies while they were speaking with the homeowner, and the person said the same man allegedly broke into their barn.
Diego was on duty and responded with his handler, Deputy Ken Baum. Additional deputies and the Scottville Police Department set up a perimeter in an effort to track the suspect.
“Diego tracked the suspect for just under one mile, locating the suspect’s discarded jacket and gloves along the way,” Cole stated. “In addition, the suspect was reportedly tracked by Diego up to vehicles and other residences as he fled.
“Diego tracked the suspect through heavy vegetation and a watery swamp before flushing the suspect out to a Scottville police officer who was working a perimeter in the area of U.S. 31 and Decker Road.”
Diego is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd, and he began his training with the sheriff’s office last spring. He was put into service this fall after the unexpected passing of K9 Cash.
This was Diego’s first capture as a member of the sheriff’s office, Cole stated.