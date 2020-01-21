VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College showed a preliminary increase in its student count for the winter semester, Mark Kinney reported to the college’s board of trustees Monday afternoon at its regular meeting.
Kinney, the school’s vice president of academics and student services, said the enrollment increased by 12.1 percent in terms of a student count from this time a year ago.
“We did have some folks in student services talk about it, and we cannot target one particular reason,” he said. “There’s not one single factor.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.