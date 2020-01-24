Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to rain in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable.